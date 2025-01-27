MILFORD, Del. - A new traffic pattern will take effect on Feb. 3 at the intersection of N. Washington Street and Park Avenue in Milford, converting it into a 3-way stop.
According to the Milford Police Department, the decision follows a recent traffic study that highlighted safety concerns at the intersection, which has long been difficult for drivers to navigate due to limited visibility caused by nearby buildings. Officials say the change aims to improve safety for all motorists traveling through the area.
Key details about the traffic update include:
- Stop Sign Installation: Stop signs will be installed on N. Washington Street (northbound and southbound) during the week of Jan. 27. However, they will remain covered until the new pattern officially takes effect on Feb. 3.
- Police Monitoring: The Milford Police Department will monitor the intersection and educate drivers during the initial weeks of the change to help ensure safety and smooth adjustment to the new traffic pattern.
