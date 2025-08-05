DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A Camden man faces multiple charges, including firearm and DUI offenses, after being pulled over early Aug. 2.
Police said the stop happened about 2:10 a.m. when an officer saw a white GMC Yukon fail to properly signal while turning near Coastal Highway and Rodney Avenue. The driver was identified as Gregg E. Daddio, 46.
An officer said there were signs of impairment and the smell of alcohol coming from the car. During the stop, Daddio told police there was a gun in the car but admitted he did not have a concealed carry permit. Officers found a black Glock 29 10mm pistol concealed between the driver’s seat and center console.
Police said Daddio refused field sobriety testing and was arrested for driving under the influence. A preliminary breath test indicated his blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit.
Daddio was taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department for processing and arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2. He was charged with:
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (firearm)
Possession of a firearm while under the influence
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs
Failure to signal continuously prior to turning
Improper turn
Following arraignment, Daddio was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an intoxication hold.