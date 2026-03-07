DOVER, Del. - The remains of six U.S. service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait were returned to the United States on Saturday, as President Donald Trump joined military families and leaders to observe a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.
Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance, stood alongside military officials as the flag-draped transfer cases were carried from a military aircraft.
Those killed in action were Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was posthumously promoted from specialist.
The six members of the Army Reserve were killed by a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait. All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa, a unit responsible for providing food, fuel, water and ammunition, as well as transporting equipment and supplies for military operations.