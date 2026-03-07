Honoring fallen soldiers

DOVER, Del. - The remains of six U.S. service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait were returned to the United States on Saturday, as President Donald Trump joined military families and leaders to observe a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance, stood alongside military officials as the flag-draped transfer cases were carried from a military aircraft.

Fallen soldiers

The six members of the Army Reserve were killed by a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait. All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa, a unit responsible for providing food, fuel, water and ammunition, as well as transporting equipment and supplies for military operations.

 

 

Those killed in action were Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was posthumously promoted from specialist.

