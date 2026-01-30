DELMARVA - A change to domestic air travel is coming in 2026 for travelers who arrive at airport security checkpoints without acceptable identification.
Beginning Feb. 1, passengers without a state-issued REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid U.S. passport, or another acceptable form of ID will have the option to use TSA ConfirmID at TSA checkpoints.
TSA ConfirmID is an optional, fee-based program that costs $45 and is valid for a 10-day travel period. The program allows TSA to attempt to verify a traveler’s identity, but there is no guarantee the verification will be successful. Travelers using TSA ConfirmID should expect delays, and the process may vary by airport.
TSA encourages travelers who may need TSA ConfirmID to pay online before arriving at the airport and to bring a printed or electronic copy of their receipt to the TSA checkpoint.
“Proper identification verification is essential to air travel safety,” said Jana Tidwell, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Club Alliance. She encouraged travelers without acceptable identification to schedule an appointment at their state DMV to update their ID to avoid delays.
A REAL ID is a state-issued driver’s license or identification card that meets federal security standards and is marked with a star.