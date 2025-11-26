DELMARVA- With home cooking fires spiking each Thanksgiving, safety leaders are urging families to take extra precautions before heating up their holiday feasts.
An estimated 1,446 home cooking fires took place on Thanksgiving Day in 2023 — a 388 percent increase over the daily average — according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Officials say turkey fryers are among the leading hazards. Safety experts shared several steps that can help prevent a dangerous holiday fire:
- Do not overfill the fryer. Use water first to decide how much oil will be needed, then dry the fryer completely before adding the oil.
- Only use fryers outdoors on a solid, level surface, far from buildings and flammable materials.
- Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby, as using water on an oil fire can actually cause the fire to spread.
- Ensure the turkey is fully thawed before submerging it in hot oil.
- Never leave a fryer unattended. Without thermostat controls, the oil can continue heating until it catches fire.
- Keep children and pets away from the fryer during and after use, since the oil can stay hot for hours.
- Do not use a fryer on a wooden deck, under a patio cover, in a garage, or inside an enclosed space.
- Wear long sleeves, safety goggles, and use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts to avoid splatter.