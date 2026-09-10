ELLENDALE, Del. — Two crashes along U.S. 113 near Redden Road kept Ellendale-area emergency crews busy on Sept. 9, as two people were taken for medical treatment, including one by helicopter.
The Ellendale Fire Company said it was first called at 8:17 a.m. to a two-car crash on DuPont Boulevard (U.S. 113), just south of Redden Road. According to the fire company, one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
While returning from the first crash, Ellendale firefighters were called to another two-car crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 113, about a half-mile north of the first scene. The second crash involved a person trapped inside a car.
According to the Ellendale Fire Company, because its ambulance was already handling the first crash, two ambulances from Georgetown EMS were called to assist. The Georgetown Fire Company also sent an additional rescue truck. Sussex County Department of Public Safety paramedics and the Delaware State Police Aviation Section also responded. One person was found hurt and trapped under the dashboard of a car. Crews stabilized the car and worked to free the person.
The fire company says one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, while a second was flown by a Delaware State Police helicopter for medical treatment.