Two Georgetown men arrested after apartment altercation

GEORGETOWN, Del. - According to the Georgetown Police Department, two Georgetown men were arrested after an altercation at an apartment complex.
Police responded around 5:49 p.m. on Dec. 30 to the 900 building of the Georgetown Apartments Complex for a reported firearm incident.
Officers said a dispute involving three adult men occurred. Andre Singletary and Xavier Singletary allegedly displayed handguns and threatened the victim, who told police the suspects are his cousins.
The victim said he was forced out of the apartment. When another family member arrived to pick him up, another altercation occurred, and a second adult was hit in the mouth, police said.
Police said a juvenile child related to one of the suspects was inside the apartment at the time.
Both men were arrested at the scene. Police later searched the residence and recovered two handguns.
Andre Singletary was released on a $6,100 unsecured bond. Xavier Singletary was released on a $6,600 unsecured bond. Both were ordered to have no contact with the adult victims and no unlawful contact with the juvenile.