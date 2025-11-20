LAUREL, Del. — Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old David Vasquez and 27-year-old Bethany Dean after a search warrant that consisted of illegal drugs and weapons in their residence.
On Nov. 18, 2025, a search warrant was obtained following an investigation of both Vasquez and Dean for the distribution of illegal narcotics from the residence. The Sussex County Drug Unit and the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force executed the search warrant on the 31000 block of East Trap Pond Road in Laurel.
Before the warrant, Vasquez was seen leaving the residence in a Dodge Ram. Detectives pulled the Ram over and detained Vasquez while Dean was detained in the residence during the search warrant.
The following items were found in the residence:
- Approximately 161.11 grams of powder cocaine
- Approximately 12.63 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 1.62 grams of heroin
- Approximately 9.62 grams of methamphetamine
- 91 oxycodone pills
- 10 gabapentin pills
- 5 escitalopram pills
- 4 knives greater than 3 inches in length
Both Vasquez and Dean were individually taken to Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $84,000 cash bond each.
They were both separately charged with the following crimes
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited – Prior Violent Crime Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia