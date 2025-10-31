MILLSBORO, Del. - A pair from Millsboro were arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a probation search led to the discovery of methamphetamines, pills and suspected drug proceeds, according to the Delaware State Police.
On Oct. 30 around 3:45 p.m., the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force responded to a request from Probation and Parole after officers conducted an administrative search at Amanda Seward’s home on the 28000 block of Godwin Street.
During the search, authorities said they found drugs, paraphernalia, and $621 in suspected drug money. Seward, 34, and Brian Truitt, 40, were both detained without incident.
A further search of the home and the two people turned up:
About 23.77 grams of methamphetamines
Three acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills
Three fentanyl test strips, three xylazine test kits, and one medetomidine test strip
Digital scales
Additional drug paraphernalia
Seward was taken to Troop 4 and charged with:
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 2 (felony)
Possession of a controlled substance, Tier 2 (felony)
Second-degree conspiracy (felony)
Possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance without a prescription
Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $27,800 unsecured bond. However, she was later committed to Sussex Correctional Institution due to probation violations.
Truitt was charged with the same offenses and released on a $28,800 unsecured bond after being arraigned.
The case remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police and Probation and Parole.