MILLSBORO, Del. — Firefighters responded to two separate trailer fires in the Millsboro area over the weekend, both damaging manufactured homes and prompting multi-agency responses and investigations by the Delaware State Fire Marshal.
The first fire broke out Friday morning, Nov. 28, around 10:10 a.m. on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, the Millsboro Fire Company was assisted by fire crews from Indian River and Dagsboro, along with Sussex County Paramedics and Delaware State Police.
Firefighters say the trailer was fully involved with the flames spreading to several nearby items, including a motorcycle, golf cart, four-wheeler type ATVs, and other structures and debris.
No injuries were reported in this fire.
Just two days later, around 5:51 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, another trailer fire was reported in the Pot Nets Creekside community off Long Neck Road. Indian River, Lewes and Millsboro fire companies responded, alongside Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics.
Crews arriving on scene say they found the manufactured home approximately 70% involved in fire, with an active gas leak reported One person suffered a burn injury, but everyone inside was able to escape, firefighters say.
According to IRVFC, the occupants told emergency crews the fire may have started with a heater before spreading into a bedroom. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced people.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating both fires.