LAUREL, Del. -A 47-year-old Laurel man was arrested after a robbery at the Fulton Bank was reported. According to Laurel Police, David Dorvilier was taken into custody at his apartment on Pasture Lane.
It was on Monday, July 29, police were called to the bank on Route 13. According to an early investigation, Dorvilier gave one of the tellers a demand note and then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say they later learned that he was also the shoplifting suspect from a Dollar General store next to the bank.
Working with the FBI and Delaware State Police, Laurel PD identified Dorvilier as the suspect. When he was arrested, Dorvilier was also found to have cocaine and other drug related paraphernalia in the apartment. He is charged with robbery first degree, a class B felony. Dorvilier was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $60,000 cash-only bail.