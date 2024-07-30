LAUREL, Del. — The Laurel Police Department is actively investigating a robbery that occurred at the Fulton Bank, located at 30204 Sussex Highway, on July 29. The incident began at approximately 9:28 a.m. when police responded to a robbery alarm.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect had already fled the scene after presenting a demand note to a bank teller and obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described by police as:
- A black male in his 40s
- Approximately 5'8" to 5'10" tall
- Wearing a large white T-shirt over an off-white T-shirt
- Light gray long shorts
- A red flat-brim cap with a black bill and a green, yellow, red marijuana leaf logo
- White shoes with black soles
Witnesses noted that the suspect spoke with a Haitian-Creole accent. Further investigation revealed the same individual had also shoplifted from the Dollar General adjacent to the bank shortly before the robbery. The police have secured surveillance video screenshots of the suspect, which they are using in their ongoing investigation.
The Laurel Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the incident, the suspect's identity, or other related activities to contact them at 302-875-2244 or via direct message on their official page.
The Fulton Bank remains closed to the public as the investigation continues. Police assure there is no active threat to public safety at this time.