MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the teenager killed in a motorcycle crash near Millsboro Friday morning.
On August 2, at about 8:33 a.m., DSP said a Harley Davidson motorcycle-- operated by 19-year-old Gabriel Hearn of Georgetown--was traveling northbound on Rockaway Acres Road, a private road, approaching Shiloh Church Road. Simultaneously, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Shiloh Church Road approaching Rockaway Acres Road.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Hearn was making a left turn onto Shiloh Church Road, entering the path of the Tahoe. As a result, the front of the Tahoe struck the motorcycle, ejecting the driver. Following the impact, the Tahoe veered off the north side of the road and collided with two trees.
Hearn was transported to an local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Tahoe, a 39-year-old woman, and a passenger, a 12-year-old child, both from Laurel, were not injured in the crash.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267.