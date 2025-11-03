SALISBURY, Md.— The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a deadly police shooting that happened Sunday evening in Salisbury.
According to Maryland's Attorney General, preliminary findings showed officers with the Salisbury Police Department searching for a man suspected in a murder that occurred earlier the same day, Nov. 2. Around 7 p.m., police located the man standing near a car in the driveway of a home on the 700 block of Jefferson Street.
Police say the man was near a car with an object on the hood. When officers confronted him, they say they issued repeated commands, but the man reportedly did not comply and reached for the object. At that point, multiple officers fired their weapons, hitting him.
Emergency responders transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A handgun was found near him in the driveway, according to investigators. No officers were hurt during the shooting.
The names of the man and the officers involved have not yet been released. The Independent Investigations Division, or IID, says it typically identifies the person killed and the officers who fired their weapons within two business days, though that timeline may be extended.
The officers on scene were wearing body cameras, which captured the incident. Under state guidelines, that footage will generally be made public within 20 business days. Delays may occur to complete witness interviews, protect civilian identities, or allow family members to view the footage beforehand.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the IID at 410-576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.