SMYRNA, Del. - A barge caught fire in the Delaware Bay Tuesday, prompting several agencies to respond near Smyrna. The United States Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay is the lead agency on the fire.
Other responding agencies include the Delaware State Police, DNREC Emergency Response Team, Delaware Natural Resources Police Fish and Wildlife, Bowers Fire Company Inc, Wilmington Fire Department, Good Will Fire Company, South Bowers Fire Company, the New Castle County Office of Emergency Management, Kent County Department of Public Safety and Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company. The Philadelphia Fire Department is enroute to assist.
The barge is carrying salvage metal and is being moved to shallow water where it can be secured to allow responders on-scene to extinguish the fire and complete salvage operations, according to Delaware Emergency Management Agency. No injuries have been reported at this time and DNREC is performing air monitoring.