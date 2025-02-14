BETHANY BEACH, Del. – Coastal flooding is a recurring challenge for Bethany Beach, where officials are working to mitigate the effects of severe storms. The town's last major evacuation happened during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Bethany Beach residents Ken and Kristen Upton said storms are difficult to manage but believe the town’s infrastructure helps.
"I think there's a pretty good infrastructure as far as drainage and sewer pipes." Ken Upton said.
According to town officials, Bethany Beach experiences storm surge flooding roughly 30 to 40 days a year. In an effort to combat the issue, officials are considering installing a 3.5-foot dam, which they say could prevent up to 95% of flooding.
Celeste Walker, a newer resident, chose to live closer to Ocean View to avoid flood-prone areas.
"I didn't want to be subjected to damage and deal with floods," Walker said.