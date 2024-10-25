Cambridge US 50 resurfacing shifts to daywork

The resurfacing project on US 50 in Cambridge has shifted between nightwork and daywork because of fluctuating temperatures, with work nearing completion on the eastbound lane and westbound work set to begin next week.

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The resurfacing of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Cambridge, which began on Sept. 30, had shifted from nightwork to daywork. After temperatures dropped below 50 degrees, MDOT having said this was necessary for applying asphalt.

However, paving operations on eastbound US 50 were completed overnight. Crews will begin milling westbound US 50 on Monday night, Nov. 27 and the project should be complete by mid-November, according to MDOT.

Paving is expected to begin in approximately two weeks. If overnight temperatures fall below 50 degrees again, paving may revert to daytime hours.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

Recommended for you