CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The resurfacing of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Cambridge, which began on Sept. 30, had shifted from nightwork to daywork. After temperatures dropped below 50 degrees, MDOT having said this was necessary for applying asphalt.
However, paving operations on eastbound US 50 were completed overnight. Crews will begin milling westbound US 50 on Monday night, Nov. 27 and the project should be complete by mid-November, according to MDOT.
Paving is expected to begin in approximately two weeks. If overnight temperatures fall below 50 degrees again, paving may revert to daytime hours.