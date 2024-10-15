Georgetown, Del. – CHEER Community Center announces the grand opening of its new Spanish language Senior Activity Center, Café Salud.
The center will host activities every Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 20520 Sand Hill Road in Georgetown. The grand opening took place on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.
CHEER volunteer director Monica Mandujano is thrilled to have this new space.
"The thing I am most excited about, is to see how people are very open to it, Mandujano said. "Seeing that it's not only the Hispanics that are coming in, we also have some English speaking that are coming in to see what it's about, because Sussex has a huge population, so I feel like everybody is as excited as I am."
Guillermo Silveira visits the CHEER facilities often with his mother, Coca.
"I'm happy to see the difference in diversity and to see it happen in real time," Silveira said.
The new center says it aims to provide a vibrant space for social engagement, cultural activities and delicious cuisine, fostering a sense of community among Spanish-speaking seniors.