DELAWARE - According to the Delaware Department of Elections, eligible Delaware residents who want to vote in the Nov. 5 general election must register by Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11:59 p.m.
To qualify you must be U.S. citizens, a Delaware resident and at least 18-year-old by election day. Registration can be completed online, by mailing a printed form or in person at Department of Elections offices in Wilmington, Dover, or Georgetown.
Early voting for the General Election begins Friday, Oct. 25 and those sites in Sussex County include:
- American Legion Post 28 Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
- Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
- Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
- Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
- Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
- Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
To view information on candidates participating in the Delaware general election, visit coasttv.com/decision2024.