Gun

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Milton.

MILTON, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested 62-year-old Myron Savage in connection with a deadly shooting in Milton, after previously asking for the public’s help locating him.

Troopers said Savage, from Milton, was taken into custody without incident on April 12 in Harrington, one day after officers responded to the 20000 block of Forest Road for a reported shooting. When troopers arrived, they found 47-year-old Jerry Lee Hall suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Myron Savage

Delaware State Police have arrested 62-year-old Myron Savage of Milton in connection with a deadly shooting in Milton. (Delaware State Police)

Investigators identified Savage as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest shortly after the incident.

Savage has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,060,000 cash bond.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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