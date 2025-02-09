DEADLY CRASH

Delaware State Police investigate deadly single-car crash in Kent County involving a Chevrolet Silverado. 

KENT COUNTY, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-car crash that occurred early Saturday, Feb. 8.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. when a blue 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Westville Road near Mahan Corner Road. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the north edge of the road, struck a utility box, and sideswiped trees before reentering the roadway. The Silverado then veered off the south edge and crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 66-year-old man from Camden-Wyoming, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Westville Road was closed for about two and a half hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

UPDATE: 

Delaware State Police have identified 66-year-old James Noble of Camden-Wyoming, Delaware, as the man who died.

