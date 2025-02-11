DOVER, Del. – A Dover City Council member was among six men arrested during a prostitution operation conducted by the Dover Police Department. That councilman resigned at the Dover Council meeting Monday.
William Hare, 74, who represented Dover’s Second District on the City Council, was charged with patronizing a prostitute and released on a criminal summons, said Dover Police.
The operation, held at an undisclosed hotel in Dover, was part of an ongoing effort to address quality-of-life concerns, including prostitution. The initiative aims to deter both those offering and soliciting such services.
In addition to Hare, the following individuals were arrested and charged:
- Michael Scheers, 58, of Dover – Patronizing a prostitute, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on a criminal summons.
- Michael Lunn, 52, of Magnolia – Patronizing a prostitute. Released on a criminal summons.
- Dakota Achenbach, 36, of Dover – Patronizing a prostitute. Released on a criminal summons.
- Excellent Asare, 24, of Dover – Patronizing a prostitute and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Released on an OR bond after arraignment. Police said he was found with a concealed 9mm handgun.
- Keith Litchford, 62, of Dover – Patronizing a prostitute. Released on a criminal summons.
The Dover Police Department said it is working with the Delaware Department of Justice to crack down on prostitution-related offenses throughout the city and state.