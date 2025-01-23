REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - During Gov. Bethany Hall-Long brief time as Governor signed an Executive Order, establishing Delaware’s first LGBTQ+ Commission to strengthen connections between state government and LGBTQ+ organizations, improve service delivery, and address barriers faced by the LGBTQ+ community in areas such as employment, education, health, and housing.
Rehoboth Beach is a staple for the LGBTQ+ community in Delaware this commission aligns with organizations like CAMP Rehoboth.
CAMP Rehoboth is a nonprofit community organization that focuses on creating a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ individuals and promoting equality through advocacy, education, and community services. The organization offers health programs, cultural events, and support groups, fostering inclusion and diversity in the coastal community.
The nine-member commission will include individuals representing the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, with members appointed by the governor to serve three-year terms. The group will advise policymakers, including the governor and General Assembly, on the impact of state policies and practices on LGBTQ+ individuals.
The commission’s responsibilities include advising on ways to improve services and advocating for the removal of barriers to societal participation for LGBTQ+ people. Members will serve without compensation, and administrative support will be provided by the Department of State.
One of the four current members of the LGBTQ+ Commission is Leslie Ledogar, president of the board at Camp Rehoboth. Ledogar said she is "thrilled" the commission has been formed.
"The commission is to advocate for awareness and protections for the community against bigotry, violence, hatred, and other forms of discrimination," Ledogar said.
Rehoboth local Richard Woodring shared his thoughts, saying, "I'm kind of surprised this committee hasn’t already been formed years ago."