Police Handcuffs

Mosley fled the scene but later turned himself in to Troop 7. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Mosley shot his wife during an argument and then shot his stepson before fleeing.

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Nicholas Mosley, 52, of Lincoln, on charges of attempted murder and other felonies following a shooting that ultimately killed one victim. The incident occurred on Sept. 8, around 6:48 a.m. at a home on Deep Creek Drive in Lincoln.

Upon arrival, troopers say they found 43-year-old Denise Mosley and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Mosley was transported to a trauma hospital in critical condition and later died Sept. 9 from her injuries. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Mosley shot his wife during an argument and then shot his stepson before fleeing. He was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and possession of a gun during a felony, and is being held on a $1,101,000 cash bond.

This situation continues to be under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you