LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Nicholas Mosley, 52, of Lincoln, on charges of attempted murder and other felonies following a shooting that ultimately killed one victim. The incident occurred on Sept. 8, around 6:48 a.m. at a home on Deep Creek Drive in Lincoln.
Upon arrival, troopers say they found 43-year-old Denise Mosley and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Mosley was transported to a trauma hospital in critical condition and later died Sept. 9 from her injuries. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Mosley shot his wife during an argument and then shot his stepson before fleeing. He was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and possession of a gun during a felony, and is being held on a $1,101,000 cash bond.
This situation continues to be under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.