GEORGETOWN, Del. - A man convicted of theft was found after failing to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass.
Ollee Lincoln-Plummer, 32, of Harrington, was reported as having walked away on Oct. 17. He was apprehended by Department of Correction Officers in Rehoboth Beach and returned to custody on Oct. 21. He was arraigned at JP 2 before being committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an Escape after Conviction Warrant in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.
Lincoln-Plummer was serving time for a violation of probation on a theft over $1,500 conviction. He was housed at the Sussex Community Corrections Center, a Level 4 facility that supervises people transitioning back into the community. Unlike Level 5 prisons, these centers allow people in custody to leave for work, job-seeking, or treatment, according to the Department of Correction.