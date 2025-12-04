BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A Wilmington man was arrested Monday morning after leading police on a chase and hiding under a home following a domestic-related disturbance at a construction site near Kent Avenue and Collins Street, according to the Bethany Beach Police Department.
Police were dispatched around 8:54 a.m. for a wellbeing check after callers reported a construction flagger who appeared slumped over while working in the intersection. When officers arrived, Julian Lark II got into a nearby car and drove away.
Another construction crew member on the scene then informed police that a "domestic-related" incident had just occurred between Lark and another worker.
Officers attempted to stop the car, which led to a pursuit. Lark drove south toward Fenwick Island before turning back north toward Bethany Beach. Bethany Beach police said they ended the chase when the car reached unsafe speeds and approached pedestrian areas.
Shortly afterward, Lark entered the South Coastal Library parking lot, struck a house while driving through private property, and then ran away into a nearby dead-end cul-de-sac.
A search began in the Bethany West development, with assistance from Delaware State Police Aviation and other nearby law enforcement agencies. Officers established a perimeter, and neighbors reported suspicious activity that helped narrow down the man's location.
At 11:04 a.m., police located Lark hiding under a residence on Pebble Court and took him into custody.
As a precaution during the search, Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. The lockdown was later lifted.
According to Bethany Beach Police, Lark was taken into custody and charged with:
Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (felony)
Criminal Mischief $1,000–$5,000 (misdemeanor)
Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)
Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle (misdemeanor)
DUI – Drugs (misdemeanor)
Reckless Driving (four counts)
Criminal Trespass 3rd
Driving Without a Valid License
Driving at an Unreasonable/Imprudent Speed (four counts)
Failure to Stop at a Red Light (three counts)
Various additional traffic violations
Police say Lark was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 on the listed charges. He was issued $4,830 cash bail related to the pursuit, along with an additional $50,000 cash bail for an existing capias.
Lark was subsequently committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.