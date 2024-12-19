DEADLY CRASH

ELLENDALE, Del. – One man died in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning near Ellendale. Also involved was a woman who was seriously injured.

The crash happened around 9:55 a.m. on Dupont Boulevard, just north of East Robbins Road. Investigators say a Honda Accord was driving north when it veered off the road. The car traveled a short distance before striking a tree. State Police say they are still trying to determine why the Honda left the highway.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Ellendale, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Her condition has not been updated.

38-year-old William Malachi  from New Castle, who was in the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Dupont Boulevard was shut down for about three hours as crews investigated and cleared the crash site.

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you