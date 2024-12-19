ELLENDALE, Del. – One man died in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning near Ellendale. Also involved was a woman who was seriously injured.
The crash happened around 9:55 a.m. on Dupont Boulevard, just north of East Robbins Road. Investigators say a Honda Accord was driving north when it veered off the road. The car traveled a short distance before striking a tree. State Police say they are still trying to determine why the Honda left the highway.
The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Ellendale, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Her condition has not been updated.
38-year-old William Malachi from New Castle, who was in the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dupont Boulevard was shut down for about three hours as crews investigated and cleared the crash site.