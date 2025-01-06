Update: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
- Brandon Ferguson and Alyssa Baker
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Alyssa Baker
Producer
Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Sussex County faces bitter cold over weekend as Monday snowstorm loom
-
Light snow expected Friday evening, bitterly cold weekend, significant snowstorm looms Monday
-
Snowstorm arrives overnight-Monday bringing significant snowfall to Delmarva
-
UPDATE: DNREC reminds public that Delaware snowy sand dunes are off-limits
-
Update: Coastal Highway reopened after high winds damaged roof in Ocean City