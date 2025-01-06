Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declares state of preparedness. (CoastTV News)

MARYLAND - Gov. Wes Moore has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a winter storm expected to impact Maryland from Sunday, Jan. 5, through Monday, Jan. 6. The storm is forecast to bring significant snow accumulation to parts of the state, likely affecting roads and transportation systems.

Marylanders are urged to avoid travel, monitor local forecasts, and prepare for winter storm hazards.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has been directed to coordinate with the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Police, and other state agencies to respond to the storm. Emergency operations centers across the state have increased their activation levels, and the State Highway Administration and the Maryland Transportation Authority have pretreated roads.  

