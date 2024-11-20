Dog

The Millsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Isaiah Lecates, who is wanted in connection with the theft of a dog from a victim’s property. (Millsboro Police Department)

MILLSBORO, Del. – The Millsboro Police Department has arrested Isaiah Lecates, who stole a dog from a senior woman. Police have also identified someone underage also involved in the incident. Millsboro Police accredit the Laurel Police Department for helping locate Lecates. According to the department's Facebook post, the dog was recovered safely.

Lecates

Lecates is facing charges of theft under $1,500 with a victim who is 62 years or older, a Class G Felony and conspiracy in the second degree, also a Class G Felony. (Millsboro Police Department)

Lecates is facing charges of theft under $1,500 with a victim who is 62 years or older, a Class G Felony and conspiracy in the second degree, also a Class G Felony.

Millsboro dog stolen

The dog was stolen from a home in Millsboro

Police encourage anyone with information about this case to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you