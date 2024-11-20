MILLSBORO, Del. – The Millsboro Police Department has arrested Isaiah Lecates, who stole a dog from a senior woman. Police have also identified someone underage also involved in the incident. Millsboro Police accredit the Laurel Police Department for helping locate Lecates. According to the department's Facebook post, the dog was recovered safely.
Lecates is facing charges of theft under $1,500 with a victim who is 62 years or older, a Class G Felony and conspiracy in the second degree, also a Class G Felony.
Police encourage anyone with information about this case to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174.