OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 27th Endless Summer Cruisin’ event kicked off today, drawing car enthusiasts and families alike to Ocean City.
Ryan Mann, a regular attendee, brought his family to enjoy the festivities. “I brought my dad with me, and the whole family came down. There’s more coming in tonight,” he shared, highlighting the event’s family-friendly atmosphere.
The four-day celebration features hundreds of unique vehicles, from vintage hot rods and classic cars to modern marvels hitting the streets. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Ocean City Inlet and the Ocean City Convention Center to see the diverse lineup.
Vernon Holland has been showcasing his 1968 Camaro at the event for over 20 years. “I just love coming to car shows, being around people, and learning more about all the vehicles they have,” he said.
Chris Leutz echoed this sentiment, stating, “It's a great event. It brings people together.”
The event will also include a Pedal Car Show, a Neon and LED Light Car Show, and live music performances. In preparation for the influx of visitors, all roads within Ocean City and Worcester County will be designated as a Special Event Zone during the festivities. Speed limits will be reduced, and fines for violations will be increased to ensure safety.
The Endless Summer Cruisin’ event runs through Sunday night. Admission is $15 for parking lots, with a discounted rate of $10 on Sunday. Children under 15 are admitted free, making it a perfect outing for families looking to enjoy classic cars and good company.