OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City’s 49th annual Sunfest launched this week, drawing visitors from near and far to enjoy live music, food, and outdoor fun under clear skies. One of those vacationers, Ashley Humphreys, couldn't contain her excitement.
UPDATE: Ocean City kicks off 49th anniversary of Sunfest
- Kevin Zipay
Kevin Zipay
Reporter
Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.
