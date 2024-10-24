Sunfest

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City’s 49th annual Sunfest launched this week, drawing visitors from near and far to enjoy live music, food, and outdoor fun under clear skies. One of those vacationers, Ashley Humphreys, couldn't contain her excitement.

"The sun is shining. The people are smiling, and all of these vendors are absolutely fantastic. There's something for everybody, and I am thrilled to be here," said Humphreys.
The four-day festival offers a wide array of activities, including live music, food from local and regional vendors, artisan goods, and even a hayride on the sand. Tom Perlozzo, Ocean City’s Tourism and Business Development Manager, emphasized the importance of the event for the town’s economy.
 
"We usually have a couple hundred thousand people over the four days. It’s just a great opportunity to finish the season out," Perlozzo noted.
 
Among the hundreds of vendors was Terry Markwardet from Texas, showcasing his handmade grilling products. For Markwardet, Sunfest is an annual highlight.
"It helps my business because I can sell directly to customers. And then I also spread the word about my website and things like that," Markwardet said.
 
From an array of food choices to diverse vendors and live entertainment, Sunfest has something for everyone. The festival runs through the weekend, ending with fireworks on Sunday.

