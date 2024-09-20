UPDATE: Ocean City reopens ocean for swimming after waste cleanup efforts
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City has reopened access to the ocean as of early Sept. 20. According to the town, after multiple high tides and several days of beach sweeping, they are no longer experiencing waste washing ashore.
Ocean City Emergency Services has worked with the Worcester County Health Department and Environmental Programs to conduct water testing, and the town says results show the water is within normal levels.
"We are confident that it is now safe to reopen the ocean for swimming and surfing. While the source of the waste is still unknown, we will continue to work in coordination with agencies from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia," said Joe Theobald, Ocean City Emergency Services Director. "As we reopen the ocean, we want to remind everyone of the importance of swimming in front of a lifeguard and only when the guards are on duty. Your safety remains our top priority."
Delaware's Recreational Water Advisory continues to be in effect until Sept. 23 due to medical waste washing ashore.
People enjoying the Beach at Ocean City were optimistic about the beach re-opening but still have questions about where this medical waste came from.
Stacy Calahan says,
" Whoever did this should be held responsible, especially if it was done intentional."
Jean Dollinger keeps the same sediment as Stacy saying
" Most certainly whoever is responsible, but how are you going to track that down? "
Beaches along the Coast are open but have a swim advisory until Sep. 23.
-Lewes Beach
-Rehoboth Beach
-Dewey Beach
-Bethany Beach
-South Bethany
-Fenwick Island
