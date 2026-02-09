LEWES, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority has rescheduled a virtual public hearing to discuss proposed 2026 fare changes for the Cape May–Lewes Ferry, with the forum now set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9.
The agency said the proposal includes modest increases, primarily on car fares, to reflect inflationary pressures. It also outlines a new pricing model for in-season travel and selected fare decreases that the agency said is aimed at encouraging family and multi-trip travel.
Proposed fare changes would include a $3 to $6 increase in in-season vehicle fares, the DRBA said. The plan would also expand the period when fares are free for children ages 6 to 13, extending it from November–March to October–May. The proposal also calls for a $2 increase in “show-go” non-reserved handling fees and cancellation fees, as well as a $2 increase in shuttle fares, the DRBA said in a statement.
The plan would introduce staircase pricing, the DRBA reported, with fares rising as capacity fills. Prices would increase by $2 when bookings reach 50 percent capacity, $4 at 75 percent and $6 at 90 percent, similar to pricing used by hotels and airlines.
Group and return-trip discounts would shift from flat amounts to percentages of base fares under the proposal, the DRBA said.
“Historically, we’ve introduced changes to our fare structure every other year,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “These modifications are designed to not only help reduce the operating subsidy of the ferry, but also to make travel for families and frequent travelers more affordable. We are hosting this virtual public hearing to get some feedback on the proposed changes from our guests. We are looking forward to what our stakeholders have to say.”
The public hearing will be held via Microsoft Teams. The authority is seeking public comment and input on the fare proposal concepts for 2026.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The DRBA said the adopted changes would take effect before the summer 2026 season.