DELAWARE- AAA expects nearly 218,000 people who live in Delaware to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period, a 1.7% increase over last year and a new record, according to projections.
According to the organization, Thanksgiving remains the busiest travel period of the year, surpassing Memorial Day and the July 4th holiday.
AAA says more than 199,000 people— nearly 92% of Delaware travelers — will drive to their destinations, also up 1.7% from last year. More than 13,000 people in Delaware are expected to fly, a 0.5% increase. Another 4,100 people plan to travel by bus, train, or cruise, representing a 5.5% increase.
“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, as families and friends look forward to reconnecting over the holiday period,” said Jana Tidwell, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Demand for travel continues to be strong. This coupled with remote work options and extended school holiday breaks means Thanksgiving travel volume is expected to set records again this year.”
The Thanksgiving travel period runs from Tuesday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Dec. 1.
Harold and Sandy Greene, who traveled to the coast for Thanksgiving, chose to avoid the holiday traffic by coming a week early. But it wasn’t the same story for the rest of their family.
“Our youngest son was here over the weekend, and when he went back home, it took them four and a half to five hours. It normally takes about three and a half hours for us to get there.”
Other people, like Jay Adams, are beating all the traffic and staying local this Thanksgiving.
“Oh, I am so thankful and grateful for that. It’s going to be awesome with brand new grandbabies, and it’s going to be great, and only 15 minutes of travel time.”
AAA advises travelers to stay patient and plan ahead, recommending early airport arrival, off-peak flight times, and hitting the road during morning hours to avoid backups.
AAA says the seven-day Thanksgiving travel window was established in 2024, with historical trends recalculated back to 2019.