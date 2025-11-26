Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will quickly pick up after 8 PM on the water with the passage of a cold front. A few gusts near Gale force are possible as the front passes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&