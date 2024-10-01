REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A mural celebrating the African American history of the community is undergoing restoration after being damaged by a car earlier this summer. The Developing Artist Collaboration (DAC) is leading the effort to bring the West Rehoboth Legacy Mural back to life.
Local resident George Pascoe expressed his appreciation for the artwork, stating, "It's good for the young people, encourages them to do positive things."
Originally commissioned in 2022 and created by artist Terrance Vann, the mural was intended to preserve the rich history of the Black and Brown communities in West Rehoboth. However, on June 12, a car accident caused significant damage, destroying parts of the mural.
Despite this setback, DAC founder Leah Beach emphasized the importance of the mural's restoration. "It's really important to continue to preserve the original Black and Brown community as much as we can," she said. "So much of that is honoring the history which is so unknown by so many people."
The new version of the mural will incorporate a tribute to local supporter Diaz Bonville, who passed away during the restoration process. "He was a huge supporter of me and of DAC," Beach remarked.
With the help of a $2,000 grant from Sussex County, the refurbishment is nearly complete. DAC plans to apply a professional coating of Mural Shield to ensure the artwork's longevity.
As the project approaches its final stages, the community looks forward to celebrating the restored mural, which serves as a vital reminder of their shared history.