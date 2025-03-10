SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. – The Slaughter Beach Town Council met to discuss a possible marijuana ordinance on Monday, potentially taking the next step in regulating cannabis within the community. No decision was made but discussions continue.
Town officials discussed that the ordinance would be designed to closely mirror regulations in Milford. In January, Milford’s City Council approved a zoning ordinance that bans recreational marijuana sales while continuing to allow the for medical marijuana dispensaries.
George Beideman, 82, a long-time local of Slaughter Beach, voiced strong opposition to the idea. “We do not need to sell marijuana,” Beideman told CoastTV. “We have too many children in the summertime, and it’s just not the right thing for this community.”
It has been nearly two years since Delaware legalized marijuana, yet many communities have put up roadblocks to the recreational sale of the drug. Georgetown is one of the few in Sussex County to approve it.
Local Cindy Bailey believes that the town is already surrounded marijuana anyways, and formal legalization could be a way for the town to make profit. "It should be sold, anywhere, you know, controlled somewhat," Bailey said. "It’s silly not to make money off of it, because they’re going to sell it on the street anyway."
The town is set to discuss drafting a possible ordinance at a later meeting date.