SOUTH BETHANY, Del. — The South Bethany Police Department partnered with the Delaware Department of Technology and Information to host a cybersecurity presentation on Thursday, March 6.
During a recent scam information session, South Bethany police emphasized key red flags, including fraudulent hyperlinks. Officials warned residents not to click on links from unknown senders, as 95% of scam victims fall prey by doing so—ultimately giving scammers access to personal information.
Authorities also highlighted a common tactic used by scammers—starting calls with alarming news designed to trigger a fight-or-flight response, leading victims to act impulsively.
William Shaw, who attended the session, shared a recent encounter with a scammer.
"I said, well, if you've sold me something with my credit card, you should have that information." Shaw continued when he realized it was a scam, "I said, that's what I thought, and I hung up."