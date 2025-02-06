MILLVILLE, Del. - Substation Road near connects five neighborhoods to main roads, is undergoing resurfacing, widening and curb installation, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The project, originally set to be completed by Dec. 6, has been extended, with a full closure between Burbage Road and Beaver Dam Road until Feb. 28 with weather permitting.
Detour routes include Beaver Dam Road to Central Avenue to Windmill Drive to Burbage Road or Beaver Dam Road to Peppers Corner Road to Roxana Road to Burbage Road, as outlined by DelDOT.
The detour on Substation Road and Beaver Dam Road has locals like Kevin Brown worried because of the detour sign being in the middle of the lane.
"Cars cross a double yellow to avoid the sign and almost get in accidents everyday." Brown said when talking about the safety concerns of this detour.