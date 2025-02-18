manklin creek

Closure restrictions are based on providing 14 days to dilute out any bacteria and 21 days to strain out potential viruses, such as Norovirus according to Environmental Programs Director Bob Mitchell. (Photo: Google Maps) 

OCEAN PINES, Md.- Shellfish harvesting in Manklin Creek has been temporarily suspended after a sewage spill leaked into the waterway, prompting concerns about pollution and public health.

On Wednesday, the Worcester County Commissioners issued a statement advising residents and fishermen to refrain from harvesting shellfish in the area following a sewer main break near the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines.

A sewer main break near Ocean Parkway and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines recently leaked 1,200 gallons of sewage into a marsh that drains into Manklin Creek. According to county officials, Worcester County Public Works crews identified and repaired the 10-inch sewer main break shortly after the leak was discovered.

Following the discovery of the leak, Worcester County promptly alerted the Maryland Department of the Environment. The department then issued a temporary shellfish harvesting restriction in the creek. The restriction will remain in effect until March 1.

There are no oyster bed leases in Manklin Creek. However, those who may have oyster floats or cages in Manklin Creek are strongly cautioned not to consume any shellfish from that body of water for the next 21 days. MDE recommends that people avoid consuming shellfish from the creek during this time. The closure is based on a 21-day period needed to allow for the dilution of bacteria and the removal of potential viruses.

“You guys certainly wouldn’t want to be out there, you know, saying, ‘I'm going to be fishing in polluted waters,’” said local resident Richard Nieman.

Nieman, who has lived in Ocean Pines for over 20 years, noted that the timing of the spill was fortunate since it occurred during the off-season.

“I can’t believe that anybody’s doing any crabbing right at this point in time. I don’t see how that would have any impact,” he said.

Worcester County officials stated that the shellfish harvesting restriction will remain in place until the waters are deemed clear of contamination. The advisory is expected to be lifted by March 1.

