MILTON, Del. - A proposed 21-lot subdivision on Burton Road is drawing fears from nearby residents who say the land is not suitable for septic systems and could create water and safety hazards.
The proposed development, called Tepache Farms, would divide 24 acres into single-family lots. Sussex County Planning and Zoning unanimously granted preliminary site plan approval for the project Wednesday, saying under Delaware law, it's permitted use.
Farmer Frank Payton, who owns property next to the proposed site, says the land’s soil type already struggles to retain water.
“That soil right here on my property is the exact same soil type as the proposed development's property,” Payton said. “It rained last week and we're starting to get into muddier, wetter soil, and according to the USDA, this soil type is not suitable for septic systems.”
Payton argues that the development could worsen flooding and groundwater issues in the area.
Josh Weldin, another Burton Road resident, said he’s worried about the potential for contamination.
“If the wells were poisoned by septic, then it would probably be sick kids,” Weldin said. “We’d be wondering over time why our kids are getting more and more sick. Is it the drinking water? Do we have to filter it?”
Residents say they also fear the project could increase traffic in the rural area, on a road they say can barely fit two cars at once. People who live near the site created a website opposing the development.
Coast TV reached out to the property owner, James Grant, Wednesday but did not receive a response.
In 2019, a previous application for 33 homes was unanimously denied by Sussex County’s Planning and Zoning Commission.