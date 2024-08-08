MILLSBORO, Del. - A train passing over Doe Bridge Lane and Patriots Way in Millsboro the morning of Aug. 8, hit a car.
Millsboro Fire Company was dispatched to the incident at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday.
The Delaware State Police troopers discovered that a Ford Expedition was driving on Doe Bridge Lane approaching railroad tracks west of Patriot's way. A Delmarva Central Railroad train was traveling approaching Doe Bridge Lane. Their invesitgation found that the Expedition stopped at the stop sign at the railroad tracks and continued, not stopping for the train.
The front of the train hit the passenger side of the Expedition.
State Troopers state that the driver of the Expedition was a 68-year-old man from Millsboro and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one on the train was injured.