MILLSBORO, Del. – Two teenagers from Millsboro have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at Uncle Willie's convenience store. Both boys are just 15-years-old.
The alleged robbery took place on September 18th around 6:20 p.m. at Uncle Willie's located at 30058 John J. Williams Highway. According to police the two suspects entered the store, walked up to the cashier, brandished a firearm, and demanded both money and tobacco products. The cashier gave the boys what they asked for and then the teens reportedly ran off in an unknown direction.
As the result of a police investigation, the two teens were later identified. One of the boys had previously been involved in a shoplifting case at the same location.
On September 23rd, one of the teens turned himself in at Troop 4 and was promptly charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $41,500 secured bond.
The second teen turned himself in on September 24. He was charged with similar offenses, including first-degree robbery and shoplifting, and was arraigned by Family Court. He is being held at Stevenson House Detention Center on a $24,000 secured bond.
The charges for the teen that turned himself in on September 24th include:
- Robbery 1st Degree – Display a Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Shoplifting
- Conspiracy 3rd Degree
The charges for the teen that turned himself in on September 23rd include:
- Robbery 1st Degree – Display a Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.