A special election is set for District 20 on August 5.

MILTON, Del. — Voters in Delaware’s State Representative District 20 will head to the polls for a special election on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to choose their next representative. The election comes following the resignation of Stell Parker Selby on June 24, who cited health issues when leaving her post. Parker Selby missed every day of the legislative session this year.

Election Day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at assigned polling places. People who live in District 20 and are 18 years of age or older by the date of the election are eligible to vote, regardless of political party affiliation. Click here for a guide from the Department of Elections on this. 

This map shows District 20, which has roughly 23,000 registered voters.

Early Voting

Early voting is available at Lewes Elementary School and Mariner Middle School. Early voting dates and times are:

  • July 24-26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • July 28-29, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • July 30-Aug. 3, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    There is no early voting on Sunday, July 27.

What do I need to bring to vote?

First, new voters who wish to participate must register by Saturday, July 26. Voter registration status can be verified online at ivote.de.gov.

According to the Department of Elections, voters will be asked to show identification at their polling place or the early voting site. If no ID is presented but you are at the correct polling site, the Department of Elections says election workers will confirm voter registration, and voters can still cast a ballot by completing an Affidavit of Affirmation of Voter Identity.

Absentee Voting: Ballots must be mailed August 1

Absentee voting is available for eligible voters who cannot appear in person. The last day for the Department of Elections to mail absentee ballots is Friday, Aug. 1. Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the Department of Elections Sussex County office at 119 N. Race Street in Georgetown by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places or the early voting site.

Change for voters in one part of the district

Due to the lack of air conditioning and high summer temperatures, the polling place for Election District 20-10 has been moved from Sports at the Beach to Mariner Middle School for this special election only. Letters are being mailed to affected voters notifying them of the change.

What is my polling place?

Voters can find their designated polling place and their election district by using this tool, or calling the Sussex County Department of Elections. If you are familiar with your specific election district within the 20th, the entire list is below.

Alonna Berry vs. Nikki Miller

Election DistrictPolling Place NamePolling Place Address
20-01Milton Elementary School512 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968
20-02Mariner Middle School16391 Harbeson Rd., Milton, DE 19968
20-03H.O. Brittingham School402 Mulberry St., Milton, DE 19968
20-04Sussex Consortium – Cape SD17344 Sweetbriar Rd., Lewes, DE 19958
20-05Frederick Thomas Middle School910 Sussex Dr., Lewes, DE 19958
20-06The Crossing15183 Coastal Hwy., Milton, DE 19968
20-07Lewes Public Library111 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
20-08Lewes Elementary School820 Savannah Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
20-09Sussex Consortium – Cape SD17344 Sweetbriar Rd., Lewes, DE 19958
20-10*Mariner Middle School (Temporary Change)16391 Harbeson Rd., Milton, DE 19968
20-11Milton Elementary School512 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968
20-12The Crossing15183 Coastal Hwy., Milton, DE 19968
20-13Lewes Elementary School820 Savannah Ave., Lewes, DE 19958

Who is running?

Democrat Alonna Berry and Republican Nikki Miller are vying to be the 20th District Representative. The winner will hold the seat until Election Day 2026.

