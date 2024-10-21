LEWES, Del. - Solutions to poor drainage and standing water are issues at Canalfront Park that are scheduled to be reviewed Monday night by the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission. According to Commissioner Rodney Robinson, a drain line would run under the path in that area and empty into an existing basin at one end of the tennis courts.
In city documents, the contracted estimated cost for the line would be $8,000.
Robinson is also looking at the drainage for the new playground. A proposal would dig a trench along the tennis/pickleball and basketball court paving.
Coordination with the Overfalls Lightship Museum would likely need to occur with the potential of water runoff in that area. The Parks and Recreations Commission could vote at their meeting to move this to city council.