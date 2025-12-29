SALISBURY, Md.- A section of US 13 Business in Wicomico County will close overnight Tuesday as part of ongoing bridge work, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
The closure affects US 13 Business (South Salisbury Boulevard) between East Carroll Street and East Main Street.
The road is scheduled to close at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 and reopen by 6 a.m. Dec. 31, weather permitting.
The temporary closure is part of the US 13 Business bridge project over the Wicomico River.
During the closure, drivers will be detoured using East Main Street, East Carroll Street and MD 12 (Snow Hill Road).
The project is being handled by George & Lynch Inc. of Dover, Del. Crews will use temporary traffic signs, reflective barrels, message boards and flaggers to guide traffic through the detour.