DELAWARE - A winter storm expected to move into Delaware this weekend could bring heavy snow and strong winds, raising questions about possible power outages across the state.
CoastTV spoke reached out to utility companies and so far, Delaware Electric Cooperative says they are closely monitoring the forecast and preparing in advance to respond if conditions worsen.
Delaware Electric Co-op says that snow, ice and high winds can place added stress on power lines, often leading to outages when trees or large branches fall onto lines. They say preparation begins well before the first snowflake falls.
"We have our crews on stand-by, checking equipment, and coordinating resources so we can restore power as safely and quickly as possible if outages occur," Irby said.
Utility officials note that restoration times will depend on the severity of the storm and the extent of any damage. Crews prioritize restoring power to critical facilities such as hospitals and emergency services before moving on to residential areas.
"They’re making sure that our internet, phone, everything, our systems are working," said Irby. "So it’s really everyone that has a job is making sure that they have the materials, the supplies, the resources, and the ability to work because we all need to work together to restore power for our members."
Officials are also urging customers to take steps now to prepare in case they lose power. That includes charging electronic devices ahead of time, having flashlights readily available, and keeping emergency supplies on hand.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.