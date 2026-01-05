DELMARVA - A U.S. military operation in Venezuela early Saturday resulted in the capture of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, prompting members of Delaware's Venezuelan-American community to express fear, uncertainty, and concerns about the United States' role in Venezuela's future.
Dozens of people protested U.S. actions in Venezuela on Sunday in Salisbury, citing concerns about the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro and President Donald Trump's involvement in Venezuelan affairs.
Rossana Arteaga Lopenza, a Venezuelan community leader in Delaware, said the developments have brought mixed emotions for many Venezuelans.
"That is something that we as Venezuelans never thought to see. It's bittersweet, and it's a rollercoaster of emotions because yes, it is a sign that justice can come in. Venezuelans have been asking and praying for justice to make it to good people, to hard-working people who have been victims of the current administration," she said.
The community leader said the developments mark the start of a long and uncertain process.
"President Trump has actually criminalized the Venezuelan community in the United States. Many Venezuelans have PTSD because they feel persecuted, just like the regime is doing, and to see the president doing business just to enrich himself and his friends, and openly, it's extremely upsetting," Arteaga Lopenza added.
She said Venezuelans remain skeptical that control in the country has shifted.
"Now, the administration of the president is in charge of Venezuela, but Venezuelans know that's not true. The regime is still in charge, and apparently, now my president, because I'm also an American, is doing business with the oppressor regime of Venezuela," she noted.
Arteaga Lopenza said uncertainty remains high for people still living in Venezuela following the developments.
"Venezuelans inside Venezuela have not gone to the street to celebrate. No one inside the territory is celebrating. They are scared. It's actually even worse for them right now because they don’t know how long their food is going to last, how long their medicine is going to last. They don't know if money from the diaspora, their family members around the world, is going to come to the country. It's even more unstable right now. It is extremely frightening. I have family members, I have many friends in Venezuela, and everybody is still in a state of shock," she added.
Javier Quereguán, the owner of a restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, said he migrated to the United States in 1976 and has not returned to Venezuela in nearly 20 years.
Quereguan said he has family and friends still living in the country he grew up in.
"Since the situation in the country is being really bad left by these people that are being running the country, I think it's beneficial for the United States and the president to say, 'Look, we don't want your oil, but we are coming to help you at the same time' because as it’s being work in between politics, 'We are going to help you, but at the same time, we would like to see if it's possible for you guys to come and help us with oil also,'" he said.
For Venezuelans in Delaware, the developments continue to raise questions about conditions in Venezuela and the role of the United States.