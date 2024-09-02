LEWES, Del.- The Fort Miles Museum was alive with reverence today as the community gathered for the 8th Annual Victory Over Japan Ceremony, marking the official end of World War II.
Organized by the Fort Miles Historical Association, the event paid tribute to the 774 Delawareans who lost their lives during the war. Attendees viewed the 16-inch gun barrel that was aboard the U.S.S. Missouri when the surrender documents were signed in 1945.
Volunteers read the names of 50 fallen Delawareans, with a special honor given to Navy veteran and flight engineer John Reichert. Reichert, who served as a flight engineer on a patrol bomber from Norfolk, Virginia, was involved in submarine chases and convoy escort missions. He was later transferred to the Pacific, where he was present on the day of the Japanese surrender.
Reichert now resides in Rehoboth Beach and will celebrate his 100th birthday on October 28th.
Also in attendance was local World War II veteran George McCarthy, who, like Reichert, is also turning 100 this year.
Fort Miles Historical Association spokesperson Will Short noted that Reichert’s family was present at the ceremony, dedicating a brick in his honor on the Wall of Honor
Short expressed his appreciation for the turnout and the community's engagement. "I am very, very pleased that we get such a good turnout, that people are so interested and honoring those that made the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "It also gives the opportunity to introduce people to Fort Miles. It is kind of incredible that we have this wonderful fort and museum that we restored, and how little people come to it."