SALISBURY, Md.- A Virginia man is facing charges after Wicomico County officials say he was arrested after a traffic stop in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop escalated when he refused to comply with deputies' lawful orders.
The Sheriff’s Office says the arrest happened on Dec. 24 around 10:15 a.m. when a deputy stopped a 2011 Mazda 6 for speeding and registration violations near Walston Switch Road and Campus Drive. During the roadside interview, the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Troy Jerrell Smiley of Aldie, Virginia, refused to provide identification, registration, or insurance paperwork.
The agency says the deputy reported that Smiley identified himself as a "traveler" and referenced "sovereign citizenship" while refusing to cooperate. Despite repeated lawful orders, police say Smiley declined to identify himself or comply with the deputy's requests.
After a supervisor was called to the scene, deputies forcibly removed Smiley from the car and placed him under arrest. A search revealed a Virginia driver’s license, which confirmed his identity.
The agency says Smiley was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center and charged with several criminal and traffic offenses, including:
Failure to Provide truthful identification
Failure to Display registration card
Failure to Display License
Displaying Expired Registration
Exceeding Posted Max Speed Limit: 60 MPH in a posted 40 MPH Zone
Smiley was later released after processing.