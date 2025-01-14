CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Virginia Tourism Corporation announced on Tuesday that the Chincoteague Pony Swim will be featured on the cover of the 2025 Virginia Travel Guide. The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce says this news comes as the event prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary this July.
"We are thrilled and delighted to feature these destinations as the covers of this year’s Virginia Travel Guide," said Virginia Tourism President and CEO Rita McClenny in a press release.
In 2024, tens of thousands of people descended upon Delmarva to witness the 99th Chincoteague Pony Swim. The annual event saw Saltwater Cowboys usher the wild ponies across the Assateague Channel, ahead of an auction used to raise money for the Local Fire Department and control the herd population.
"This year promises to be even more memorable as the fire company and community are planning special events to commemorate this one-hundred-year milestone. We are honored and delighted to have Pony Swim featured on one of the 2025 Virginia Travel Guide covers to kick off this year of celebration," said Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center Executive Director, Joanne Moore.
The 100th Annual Pony Swim and Auction are scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2025. If interested in a free copy of the 2025 Virginia is for Lovers Travel Guide, visit Virginia.org/TravelGuide.